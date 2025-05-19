St. John Theatre announces cast for 2025 production of Matilda the Musical Published 6:06 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

St. John the Theatre announced its cast for the 2025 summer production of Matilda the Musical, upholding a 40-year tradition of live entertainment in the River Parishes.

Auditions were held at the West Fourth Street theater. Due to the overwhelming turnout and high talent, the production team decided to double-cast many principal roles, which is rare at St. John Theatre.

Eleanor Zafirau and Tanae Gross will share Matilda Wormwood’s lead role. Other double-cast lead roles include Miss Trunchbull (Trey Lowry and understudy Gabby Stanfield), Miss Honey (Sadie Kelly and Megan Harms), and Mr. Wormwood (Justin Rogers and Evan Johnson, who also portrays Rudolpho in one cast).

Matilda the Musical, inspired by the beloved book by Roald Dahl, narrates the story of a bright and courageous young girl with telekinetic powers who overcomes her neglectful parents and a tyrannical school headmistress, aided by her kind teacher, Miss Honey.

The production, directed by Lucas Harms, will be performed at St. John Theatre on July 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, and 26 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on July 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Gabby Stanfield and Malissa Lojszczyk will play Mrs. Phelps; Brody Cazenave and Jack Cross will portray the Escapologist; Jaden House and Sophie Treuting will share the role of the Children’s Entertainer; Amanda Selman and Joyce Lacurto will play the Acrobat; and Caroline Deroche and Kylie Mire are cast as the Doctor. Coby Trosclair and Taelor Bailey will play Sergi; Brody LeBlanc and Evan Johnson will perform as Rudolpho; Henchman 1 will be played by Milo Young and Riley Patin, with Adelaide Harms and Olivia Morel as Henchman 2; Tiernie Brock and Sophie Treuting will appear as the Henchwomen; and Elayna Babineaux and Reghan SanAndres will play the Cook.

The ensemble includes a mix of returning and new performers from the region. They include Lana Vieau, Hannah Vedros, Trey McCauley, Brody LeBlanc, Coby Trosclair, Tryon Martin, Sophie Treuting, Taelor Bailey, Teranie Brock, James Franks, Brody Cazenave, Adelaide Harms, Katherine Cox, Co’lynn Duhe, Elayna Babineaux, Milo Young, Evan Johnson, Jack Cross, Jaden House, Mary Grace Connor, Tatyana Gross, Mary Murray, Riley Patin, Olivia Morel, Reghan Mae SanAndres, Kyndalyn Hill, Elle Johnson, and Sadie LeBlanc.

For more information, including tickets and showtimes, visit www.stjohntheatre.com.