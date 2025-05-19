St. Charles Catholic High School Announces 2025 Graduates Published 6:34 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

St. Charles Catholic High School has announced the top graduates of the Class of 2025, including two valedictorians and three salutatorians, alongside its complete list of graduates.

Valedictorians are Lauren M. Laiche and Bryleigh E. Sutherland. Salutatorians are Krysta L. Clement, Julia A. Laiche, and Ava A. Vicknair. Honor graduates include Ashlyn J. Tassin, Hartley I. Faucheux, Carter R. Ory, Avah A. Zelaya, Hannah F. Emery, and Emma K. Poche.

The Class of 2025 received over $5 million in scholarships and awards through the state’s TOPS program.

Sutherland, daughter of James and Brandi Sutherland, graduated with a 4.82 GPA and plans to attend LSU for chemical engineering. A captain of the Starstepper dance team and a four-year state qualifier for the swim team, Sutherland also served as secretary of the National Honor Society and held leadership roles in several other organizations. She earned $251,852 in scholarships and was crowned 2024 Teen Miss St. James Parish.

“I am incredibly thankful for the safe, supportive, and inspiring environment during my time at SCC,” Sutherland said. “I am honored and humbled to be the co-valedictorian for the Class of 2025.”

Laiche, daughter of Robert and Jodi Laiche, also finished with a 4.82 GPA and will attend LSU to study business administration. She served as captain of the Starsteppers, Mu Alpha Theta treasurer, and participated on the All-State and All-Academic Composite Girls Swim Team. She earned $51,252 in scholarships.

“I’ve learned all that it takes to succeed beyond high school, and I could not feel more prepared for what lies ahead,” Laiche said.

Salutatorian Krysta L. Clement, daughter of Jonathan Clement and Tiffany Albrecht, graduated with a 4.79 GPA and plans to attend Southeastern Louisiana University to major in biology. She competed in the Literary Rally and earned over $154,000 in scholarships.

“I will forever cherish the friends and memories I made while at SCC,” Clement said.

Julia A. Laiche, daughter of Robert and Jodi Laiche, also graduated with a 4.79 GPA and will attend LSU for general business. She was a team captain, an All-Star dancer, an All-Academic swimmer, and served as secretary of Mu Alpha Theta. She received $53,651 in scholarships.

“SCC has been home to me for the past five years, giving me the best community and an incredible foundation for success,” she said.

Vicknair, daughter of Kirt and Lisa Vicknair, graduated with a 4.79 GPA and will pursue a degree in health sciences at Southeastern Louisiana University. She was a five-year Starstepper, cross-country state competitor, and presented chemistry research at the Louisiana Academy of Sciences. She received $23,000 in scholarships.

“The support from my teachers and classmates really shaped who I am today,” Vicknair said.

Graduates of the Class of 2025 include:

Nicholas J. Abadie, Matthew T. Abair, Haidyn W. Annaloro-Joseph, Chloe M. Barnett, Olivia G. Bordelon, Alexi J. Borne-Mullen, Kaylee G. Bossier, Evan M. Brady, Alaijah S. Bruno, Brielle C. Cambias, Avery M. Cancienne, Conner P. Carter, Sophie L. Champagne, Katherine A. Chapman, Kaden J. Charlie, Dacia R. Chilangwa, Alaycia I. Cook, Albert J. Decardi, Luke A. Dewhirst, Jackson J. Doster, Caylee M. Drexel, Joshua T. Duffour, Dalton P. Duhe, Hayden E. Evans, Ja’Kayla D. Every, Forrier J. Fabre, Chance J. Favaloro, Maria B. Fernandez, Riley J. Folse, Nathan M. Gabriel, Dane T. Galiano, Kaylyn M. Gardner, Robert Gregoire III, Shailyn E. Guidry, Emma C. Guzman, Kenneth Z. Hall, Re’Shawn R. Hilaire, Alayah N. Hymel, Garrett R. Ide, Jacie R. Joyce, Logan A. Klibert, Matthew C. Lang, Tanner P. Lasseigne, Daeja C. LeBlanc, Kate M. LeBlanc, Morgana F. Lee, Matthew V. Lemmon, Gideon M. Marix, Ashley D. Marshall Jr., Jolie E. Martinsen, Christopher S. McClain, Megan A. McMillon, Alejandra I. Menjivar, Owen J. Millet, Navia P. Nguyen, Chidera F. Okeke Jr., Gabrielle J. Oubre, Isabella A. Portillo, Noel J. Reese Jr., Brody P. Remondet, Houston E. Remondet Jr., Hunter M. Ricouard, Michael J. Romaguera, Dylan L. Rosales, Reyana M. Smith, Kaci C. Stewart, Joseph A. Stovall Jr., Ay’Den K. Swain, Melvin A. Taylor, Beau J. Toca, Maximus W. Tonglet, Sophie G. Touchard, Alexus R. Tubre, Noah M. Tucker, Blake J. Weber, Lily G. Weber, Jesse L. Webre, Faith J. Williams, Tristan C. Williams, Mark A. Young Jr. and Shane R. Zimmerman.

St. Charles Catholic High School congratulates all members of the Class of 2025.