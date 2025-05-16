Walmart Laplace closed due to power outage Published 5:04 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Residents in Laplace, St John the Baptist Parish, were forced to shop at other locations on Friday after a power outage temporarily shut down Walmart Laplace.

According to Kelsey Bohl, Walmart’s Director of Local Communications for the West, the Walmart in Laplace temporarily closed its store on Friday, May 16, after a power outage.

“Due to an unexpected power outage, the store is currently closed. We are working to reopen as soon as possible,” she said.

An Entergy outage map has not reported a power outage in the Walmart Laplace area. An internal emergency power outage is attributed to the power cuts, as the restoration time has yet to be announced.

Crews are working to bring power back to the facility; this story will be updated when the power has been restored and the store is open.