Police begin manhunt for escapees from Orleans Parish jail Published 11:57 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Orleans Parish Center is on lockdown Friday after multiple inmates escaped, Sheriff Susan Hutson said during a press conference.

The inmates were discovered missing during an 8:30 a.m. head count. They should be considered armed and dangerous, Hutson said.

Agency spokesperson Casey McGee said the jail will remain on lockdown while a headcount is conducted to determine who and how many inmates are missing. “We are urging the public to stay alert,” she said.

OPSO deputies and partnering state law enforcement agencies are searching for the following escapees.

33-year-old Antoine Massey

27-year-old Lenton Vanburen

31-year-old Leo Tate

20-year-old Kendell Myles

27-year-old Derreck Groves

42-year-old Jermaine Donald

20-year-old Corey Boyd

The public is being advised to stay alert and aware.