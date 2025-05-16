Police begin manhunt for escapees from Orleans Parish jail
Published 11:57 am Friday, May 16, 2025
The Orleans Parish Center is on lockdown Friday after multiple inmates escaped, Sheriff Susan Hutson said during a press conference.
The inmates were discovered missing during an 8:30 a.m. head count. They should be considered armed and dangerous, Hutson said.
Agency spokesperson Casey McGee said the jail will remain on lockdown while a headcount is conducted to determine who and how many inmates are missing. “We are urging the public to stay alert,” she said.
OPSO deputies and partnering state law enforcement agencies are searching for the following escapees.
- 33-year-old Antoine Massey
- 27-year-old Lenton Vanburen
- 31-year-old Leo Tate
- 20-year-old Kendell Myles
- 27-year-old Derreck Groves
- 42-year-old Jermaine Donald
- 20-year-old Corey Boyd
The public is being advised to stay alert and aware.