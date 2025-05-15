Eight fallen St John the Baptist Parish officers honored at National Police Week memorial Published 2:27 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

1 of 6

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre, alongside his officers, honored fallen officers on Wednesday, who died in the line of duty while protecting their fellow citizens.

This event is part of National Police Week, during which police officers who have died in the line of duty are honored nationwide on May 14.

Eight officers from St John the Baptist Parish have died in the line of duty since the late 1930s. They were all honored at the annual Fallen Officers Memorial Service.

“Today is another year of the reminder of our officers, not only from St. John Parish, but officers killed across the country in the line of duty,” Sheriff Tregre said. “This is the day to ensure we keep their memories alive.”

Members of law enforcement and family members gathered at the Lloyd B. Johnson Law Enforcement Training Center in LaPlace to recognize and pay tribute to officers killed in the line of duty and honor their memory.

The most recent officer deaths are former Deputy Jeremy Triche and Deputy Sheriff Brandon Nielsen, both of whom were shot and died after succumbing to their injuries while investigating an earlier ambush shooting that wounded a sheriff’s office investigator in 2012.

Edie Triche, the mother of fallen officer Jeremy Triche, was the guest speaker at the event. She shared how Deputy Triche’s college teammates described him as “tough.” “It’s the memories that we have that help us carry on with our daily lives,” Triche said.

Triche noted that her son’s love for helping others persists through his Fallen Hero Foundation, which organizes the annual Spots and Dots Fishing Tournament in Cocodrie, La.

“It’s a word that describes him to the fullest. He was also kind-hearted, thoughtful, helpful, passionate, and devoted,” Triche said. “Most of all, he was brave … ultimately, his bravery and toughness made him a hero.”

“Each year we raise funds for fallen and injured deputies in Louisiana,” Triche said. “Something Jeremy loved to do was to help others and fish. He’s still helping others even though he’s not here.”

The officers honored and their End of Watch dates include Constable Ignace Rousselle, EOW October 20, 1936; Deputy Harry Troxlair Sr., EOW August 1, 1969; Det. Sherman Walker, EOW November 6, 1984; Deputy Barton Granier, EOW January 27, 1996; Officer Edmond Songy Jr., EOW July 9, 2002; Captain Octavio Gonzalez, EOW June 16, 2006; Deputy Brandon Nielsen, EOW August 16, 2012; and Deputy Jeremy Triche, EOW August 16, 2012.

Family members lit the candle as their loved one’s name was called while trumpeter Joshua Knight played “Danny Boy.” Photographs of fallen officers adorned the table with a rose and a candle during the ceremony.

Sheriff Tregre closed the ceremony with a message of hope. “My goal and mission today at this ceremony is not for us to leave here sad, defeated, or gloomy,” Sheriff Tregre said. “And to constantly remind the officers to remember your why … why we cannot give up, because that is what the enemy wants us to do!”

He also announced plans to build a new Sheriff’s Office with a memorial site for fallen officers in front. The site would be used for ceremonies and reflection.

“A place where family members can come and sit, any day, to reflect, to give thanks, to remember those officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”