St. John the Baptist Parish students gather at Edgard Courthouse for Law Day 2025 Published 2:04 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

“Out of Many, One” was this year’s Law Day celebration theme in St John the Baptist Parish.

The 40th Judicial District Court marked this year’s Law Day at a town hall meeting on May 9, with Judge Nghana Lewis, Division B, as one of the frontline speakers at the event. Students from West St. John High, East St John High, St Charles Catholic High School, and Riverside Academy were in attendance.

The event took place at the Edgard Courthouse in Edgard, LA. Other guests included Sylvia Taylor, a state representative from Laplace; Mike Tregre, St John’s parish sheriff; the clerk of the court, Felicia Feist; elected parish officials; and the staff of the 40th Judicial District Court.

“This year’s Law Day theme, ‘Out of Many, One,’ is beyond a civics lesson because it brings you to participate in the concept of knowing how the elected officials carry out their functions in the parish,” said 40th Judicial District, Division B, Judge Nghana, chair of the 40th Judicial District Court Law Day Committee.

The event was not just about speeches; it also allowed students to ask questions and hear directly from those who uphold the law in their communities.

Responding to some of the students’ questions, Judge Lewis explained the complexity and structure of the local court system, emphasizing that it operates as a “decentralized system.”

She detailed how tax dollars are allocated among various government entities, a limitation that impacts consistent funding for the courts and hampers their ability to adopt and maintain modern technology.

“If you don’t have the necessary funding to keep up with the technology, it can be very challenging,” Judge Lewis said.

Judge Lewis discussed virtual court as a valuable but fragile tool, noting that “the consistency with which we’re able to use it often depends on whether or not the Internet service is working.”

She also highlighted serious concerns around privacy, court reporting, and the evolving role of artificial intelligence.

“Court reporting is an art… but court reporters are not being consistently trained to pursue that profession,” Judge Lewis said. “Artificial intelligence is also creating a challenge… especially around the availability of this kind of technology for courts to use.”

She called for a reflection on the future of court services and public trust.“If we don’t have the funding necessary to keep up with the technology…is it safe to assume we’ll be able to provide the services the public needs? Maybe not,” Judge Lewis said.

Established in 1958 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower and designated in 1961 by a joint resolution of Congress on May 1, Law Day celebrates the rule of law.

Rep. Taylor shared her experiences at the event, including her journey—growing up in New Jersey, not having the means to attend a private school, and finding a path through public programs and scholarships to attend Tulane Law School. “If I could do it back then,” she said, “you can do it.”

Sheriff Tregre, Division C Judge Sterling Snowdy, and Division A Judge Vercell Fiffie spoke about how the law brings order to every aspect of life.

Some of the elected parish officials at the event included Michael Wright, Councilman-at-Large for Division B; Warren Torres, Councilman for District 2; Tyler Duhe—Griffin, Councilwoman for District 4; Dixie Ramirez, Councilwoman for District 7, Justice for Peace; and Terry Jones, District 4, among others.