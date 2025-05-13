St. John the Baptist Parish marks Economic Development Week Published 2:19 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Business leaders gathered on Monday to mark Economic Development Week with a breakfast at 1720 Highway 44, the Port of South Louisiana’s headquarters in Reserve.

Speakers at the event, including Louisiana State Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard, highlighted resources available in the parish that can strengthen the local economy, generate jobs, and create a safer community.

President Hotard announced a series of events to kick off the annual Economic Development Week, highlighting the parish’s efforts to attract businesses and create jobs.

“Let’s support the businesses that put their faith in this region. Let’s be open to new partnerships, bold ideas, and smart growth. And above all, let’s keep building a future that reflects the strength, the heart, and the vision of our region and state,” President Hotard said.

The events are part of a larger weeklong celebration focused on various facets of economic development within the community.

Economic Development Week Kickoff Reception was held Monday evening at Petra Restaurant in LaPlace. St. John the Baptist Parish will host a Career and Job Fair at REGALA Gym on Tuesday. On Wednesday, May 14, St. John the Baptist Parish invites the public to the ribbon cutting at Fiery Crab Seafood, 220 Belle Terre Blvd in LaPlace, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Economic Development Week culminates at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, with St. John Day at the Capitol. This event will enable Parish officials to connect with state officials regarding policies that affect residents and showcase St. John’s culture.

Lt. Governor Nungesser reiterated Louisiana’s record-breaking pre-COVID tourism boom and the ongoing recovery efforts, asserting that tourism directly alleviated the tax burden on residents by generating substantial revenue.

“Before COVID, we had five record-breaking years in tourism. In 2019, over 53 million people visited Louisiana, leaving behind $1.9 billion in taxes you and I didn’t have to pay,” he said. “We get over 1,000 people from 10 to 15 states every month to ride the mountain bike trails each year; we set records in the number of followers and people we get coming to Louisiana because of it.”

He celebrated state park successes, particularly public-private partnerships, and discussed the impacts of mountain biking and river cruise tourism. Nungesser highlighted efforts to preserve state parks without tax money and advocated for more inspections on imported seafood to protect Louisiana’s industry.