Louisiana Pre K-12 education improves in national rankings, per ‘U.S. News & World Report’ Published 2:30 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Louisiana continues to make its way up the U.S. News & World Report Best States rankings. In the most recent ranking, the state came 37th for Pre–K–12 education.

The new ranking is up three spots from last year and marks the third straight year Louisiana has seen an increase. The state has gone from 41 to 40 and is now 37 in the publisher’s rankings.

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) pointed to offering students high-dosage tutoring support, refreshing foundational math, and executing the Science of Reading, among other things.

These gains in the U.S. News & World Report rankings followed news earlier this year that students in the state achieved their highest rankings on The Nation’s Report Card.

Among the gains, Louisiana went from 49th in 2019 to 32nd in the overall average rankings. 4th grade and 8th grade reading and math also saw improvement in the rankings.

“Louisiana is the most rapidly improving state in the country regarding education,” said Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “These consistent national gains are the result of intentional strategy, focused instruction, and the hard work of educators, students, and parents across our state.”