New Wine Development Corporation offers free summer meals for children in LaPlace Published 6:51 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

The New Wine Development Corporation is again stepping up to serve the St John the Baptist Parish community by participating in the Summer Food Service Program, providing free meals to all eligible children throughout the summer.

From June 9 to July 25, breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Friday at New Wine Christian Fellowship, 1931 W. Airline Highway, LaPlace, LA 70068. Breakfast will be served from 7:00 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

All children are welcome to participate, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age. Under federal civil rights law and USDA regulations, no discrimination will occur during the meal service.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ensure children have access to nutritious meals even when school is not in session.

For more information about civil rights or to file a discrimination complaint, individuals can visit USDA.gov, call (866) 632-9992, or email program.intake@usda.gov. Services are also accessible to individuals with disabilities or those who require alternative communication formats.

This initiative underscores New Wine’s continued commitment to supporting families and children in St. John the Baptist Parish during the summer months.