LaPlace man arrested in connection with Waffle House shooting Published 8:33 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

A 20-year-old LaPlace man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Waffle House earlier this month, where more than 40 rounds were fired, authorities said.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Stanley III turned himself in to investigators and was arrested April 30. No injuries were reported in the April 13 shooting, but several vehicles were damaged.

Stanley was booked with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, principal to illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and principal to aggravated criminal damage to property. He is being held in the parish jail on a $126,000 bond.

Investigators used surveillance and crime camera footage to identify Stanley as a suspect.

On April 18, authorities arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with the same incident. The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire shortly after 2 a.m. April 13 in the 4300 block of Highway 51. Witnesses said they saw several Black males wearing ski masks walk behind the restaurant before gunfire erupted.

Those inside the building said they took shelter in bathrooms and offices during the shooting, which lasted several minutes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, Sgt. Gilberto Castellanos at 504-494-4170, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tips can also be submitted online at stjohnsheriff.org.