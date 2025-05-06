St. John the Baptist Parish Arts Festival showcases student talent Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools’ second annual Arts Festival was held on Sunday at the East St. John High School gym in Reserve.

Students across the school district saw their imaginations and artistic expressions brought to life through visual arts, music, and interactive exhibits. This year’s festival featured original artwork, culinary delights, and student performances.

The event, presented in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Tri-Parishes and the Rotary Club of St. John the Baptist, showcased student artwork and performances, celebrating creativity and talent throughout the district.

Several types of artwork, created by sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students, were displayed throughout the auditorium.

Music filled the air as the ESJH band serenaded guests and performed several musical pieces at the event under the direction of ESJH band music teacher David Jefferson.

Beyond the scheduled music performances, spoken word poetry, and dance, attendees explored the visual art display, which featured artwork from students of different ages.

Organizers encouraged attendees to speak with the young artists beside their displays and learn more about their inspiration. Applause filled the venue as each student was introduced.

Darius Davis, an eighth grader, also shared his creations.“I have two pieces: a dragon head drawing and an anime painting. I animated all the anime interests.”

Another LaPlace Elementary student, Shay Ann Wolfson, presented her work. “Two of my artworks are on the table—the owl drawing and the dragon head,” said Wolfson, who is in 8th grade.

It was a collaborative culinary experience from West St. John and East St. John High Schools.

Dayna James, who spoke on behalf of the organizers, emphasized that the festival’s success was the culmination of months of effort by students and staff.

“This event is something positive our school and parish need. If we share the good that happened today, more people will join us next time,” Dayna said. “But even if they don’t, we’ll still come back because this isn’t for us; it’s for the children.”

The festival’s success is a replica model from other school districts implementing similar events in their school districts. Dayna credited the school district’s collaborative efforts of teachers and students for making the festival possible.

With its music, dance, and visual arts mix, the arts festival continues to shine as a testament to the value of arts education in the district.